64,296 Shares in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

