64,296 Shares in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36.
Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.