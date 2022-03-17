68,273 Shares in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Sylvamo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SLVM opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97. Sylvamo Corp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38.

Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.