$7.79 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $31.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $33.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFIE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

