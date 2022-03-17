7,600 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.2% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

FB traded up $11.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.63. 40,640,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,080,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.97. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

