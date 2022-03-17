7,760 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. DocuSign makes up approximately 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $172,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 623,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,188. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -237.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

