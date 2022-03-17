$92.23 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $92.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the lowest is $90.40 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $376.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $381.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $405.87 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 188.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

