A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $849,240.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $849,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMRK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.39. 169,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $848.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

