A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $849,240.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $849,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ AMRK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.39. 169,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $848.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $80.93.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
