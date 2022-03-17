ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Sells $397,113.80 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.85. 266,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.