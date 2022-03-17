ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 226,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 358.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 52.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

