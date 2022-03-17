Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

ABST traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 79,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,240. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -92.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after buying an additional 1,978,563 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,450 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,345 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,067,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

