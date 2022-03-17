Abulaba Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (AAA)

Abulaba (AAA) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a market cap of $2,519.70 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

