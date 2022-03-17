Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

