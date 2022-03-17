Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.
ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
