Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.610-$10.810 EPS.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $8.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.69. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.79.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Accenture by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

