Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $368.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.30. 111,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52-week low of $261.13 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.69.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.