Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ACN traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.91. 3,473,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. Accenture has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.21 and its 200-day moving average is $350.69. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.79.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

