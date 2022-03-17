Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.79.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $8.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

