Accenture plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $324.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.87. Accenture has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.79.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Accenture by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.