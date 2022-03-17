accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $825.65

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 825.65 ($10.74) and traded as low as GBX 666 ($8.66). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 688 ($8.95), with a volume of 83,111 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($26.98).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 739.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 825.65. The firm has a market cap of £283.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

