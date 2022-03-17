Acumen Capital Trims K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Target Price to C$44.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.13.

KBL stock traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.00. 334,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.69 and a one year high of C$47.22. The firm has a market cap of C$321.60 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.34.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

