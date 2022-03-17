Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.
AE opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.
About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.
