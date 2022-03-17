Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.

AE opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

