AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Up 3.5%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 21,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,174,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $23,370,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

