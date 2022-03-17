Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

AHEXY stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

