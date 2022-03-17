Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JMP Securities

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.48. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.