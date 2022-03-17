Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JMP Securities

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.48. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.