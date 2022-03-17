Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $442.36 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.43.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

