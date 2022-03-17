Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.43.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $442.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

