Adshares (ADS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00008519 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $83.78 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00212507 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,543 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.