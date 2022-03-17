Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $10,549,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.69. 102,312,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,719,906. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

