AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Up 3.6%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $53.22. Approximately 4,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 284,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

