AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Trading Down 3.5%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 45,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 66,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.