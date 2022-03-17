AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Up 2.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 62 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 66,969 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

