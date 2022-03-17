Aeon Price Reaches $0.17 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $1,176.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.41 or 0.00461699 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

