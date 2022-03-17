AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.39 million.

AeroVironment stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,714.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

