AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $86.88. AeroVironment shares last traded at $93.19, with a volume of 32,376 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $15,718,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $11,389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 166,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,105.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

