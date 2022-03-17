AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.14. 1,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 133,449 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AerSale by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,449,000 after buying an additional 967,117 shares during the last quarter.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

