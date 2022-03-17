Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 9.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54. 344,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,188,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 118,436 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Affirm by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Affirm by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

