Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

TSE AFN traded up C$0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 70,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,699. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.39 million and a PE ratio of 83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.97. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

