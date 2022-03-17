AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $130,778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

