AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.73.

AGCO opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average is $123.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.