AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AGNC Investment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in AGNC Investment by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 37,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.