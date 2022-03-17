AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,940,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 20,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

