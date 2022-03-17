Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:AEM traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.18. 99,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,885. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of C$34.65 billion and a PE ratio of 26.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Insiders have sold a total of 37,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,012 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

