Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $9.97. Agora shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 20,843 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.14.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Agora by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agora by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

