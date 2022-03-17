Aion Market Capitalization Tops $42.02 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $42.02 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,547.26 or 1.00069413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00235334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00272971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00129644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00030899 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

