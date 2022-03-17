Akash Network Market Cap Hits $128.96 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $128.96 million and $1.40 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.19 or 0.06880483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,720.50 or 0.99842326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00040765 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

