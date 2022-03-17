Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,867 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 344,722 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 500.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 203,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 121,761 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 300,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 108,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,356. The company has a market cap of $329.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

