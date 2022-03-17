Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $18.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

AKYA remained flat at $$12.79 during trading on Thursday. 85,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,853. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.