Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $18.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

AKYA remained flat at $$12.79 during trading on Thursday. 85,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,853. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

