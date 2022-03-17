Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

TSE AGI traded up C$0.34 on Thursday, hitting C$10.71. 121,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,303. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.13. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

