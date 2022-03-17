Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.43.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $65.19 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after buying an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

