Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.40. Approximately 21,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,185,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

