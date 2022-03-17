Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

